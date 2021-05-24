Attack: 7 INEC vehicles, 50 generating sets, others burnt

Kindly Share This Story:

*Police comb hospitals for wounded attackers

*8 riffles, ammunition recovered, as attackers abandon 3 Hilux vans

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

SEVEN vehicles, 50 generating sets and other equipment belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, were burnt when hoodlums attacked the Anambra State headquarters of the electoral umpire on Sunday night.

The attackers, who first fired shots at the B Division of the Nigeria Police Force close to the INEC office before heading to the office, abandoned three Hilux vans when they could not match the firepower of the police.

Eight riffles, consisting of AK 47 and pump-action, as well as live ammunition and items of clothing and berets, were recovered from the attackers.

Although unconfirmed reports said four of the attackers were gunned down, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Christopher Owolabi told reporters yesterday that the command had started combing hospitals in and around Awka for the wounded attackers who allegedly fled with injuries.

The attack, which started at about 9 pm on Sunday caused pandemonium in the Anambra State capital as the sound of gunshots could be heard several kilometres away. Many people who were at a popular nightclub around Ekwueme Square had to spend the night there as the fireworks could not allow them to drive home.

According to Owolabi, the police recorded over 90 per cent success in the battle against the attackers, adding that the hoodlums were forced to abandon three Hilux vans they came with.

Owolabi said: “The hoodlums first went to “B” division police station and were repelled. Then they came to INEC and our men repelled them too.

“I can tell you that we recorded about 95 per cent success. There were no casualties on the part of the police contrary to some media reports that scores of policemen were killed.

“Since last night, we have been moving from hospital to hospital, because we are sure some of the attackers escaped with serious wounds and we are appealing to the management of various hospitals to help us track them.”

