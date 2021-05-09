Army confirms arrest of suspected Boko Haram members in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Nigerian Army has on Sunday confirmed a raid operation leading to the arrest of some suspected Boko Haram members in Kano State.

The spokesperson, 3rd Brigade Nigerian Army in Kano, Captain Njoko Irabor confirmed the operation to newsmen but could not give exact number of suspects arrested.

Although, sources in the area had put the number of suspects arrested at 10.

The suspected terrorists were said to have been arrested when the troops stormed Filin Lazio in Hotoro Area of Kano metropolis on Saturday evening to raid a mosque and some houses allegedly belonging to some Borno men that fled the troubled northeast due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Captain Irabor said, “Yes, the operation has been carried out in the area and it will be a continuous exercise”.

In the main time, the Army Spokesman however promised to give details on the operation as well as on the number of suspects apprehended during the operation which lasted for more than an hour.

Vanguard News Nigeria

