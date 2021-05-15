Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

The renewed military operation, waging total war against bandits in Niger state has yielded a good result as one of the notorious leaders of the bandits has been arrested.

The leader simply called Jack Bros Yellow was smoked out of his hide out from one of the forests between Shiroro and Rafi Local Government areas of the state.

Jack Yellow was said to have been terrorizing many communities in three different local government areas —Shiroro, Munya and Rafi local government areas of the state for the past months.

Because of the arrest of the gang leader few days ago, many of his followers are said to have gone underground but the security operatives are trailing them.

An impeccable source told our correspondent that Jack Yellow championed the demand of N3m from some communities to stop banditry in the areas but was later outsmarted by another group.

Out of anger, his boys went haywire to kidnap no fewer than nine women from Galape village in Shiroro Local Government area in January this year.

He later demanded for a ransom of N10million for the release of the women and till now, they are still in the custody of the gang led by Jack Yellow.

Our correspondent also gathered that Jack Yellow also has a link with some bandit groups in Zamfara where he transfers kidnapped victims if ransom demanded by their families are not met at the stipulated time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

