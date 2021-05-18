APC guber aspirant tasks gov Sule on equitable infrastructural distribution

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama – Lafia

An APC gubernatorial aspirant in the 2019 governorship in Nasarawa, Musa Mohammed Maikaya has tasked governor Abdullahi Sule on equitable distribution of infrastructures in the state to give the electorates a sense of belonging.

Maikaya noted that the essence of participating in elections is to attract government presence and development to areas of need such as the provision of infrastructures, road networks, health facilities.

Alhaji Maikaya, who contested for the Governorship position in 2019 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress APC, in Nasarawa state, stated this in an interview with a Journalist in Toto Local government area of the state, stressed the need for fair and wholistic distribution of infrastructural development in Nasarawa State.

According to the APC Chieftain, Governor Abdullahi Sule’s administration has done well in tackling insecurity in the state but regretted that Toto Local Government as one of the topmost supporters of Governor Sule has been neglected in the area of infrastructural development.

“As we speak, it is difficult to believe or recognised that the LG is truly part of Nasarawa State, in terms of infrastructural development whereas developmental is going on in some parts of the state, “we want to see those things happen in Toto as well,” maikaya declared

He said that Toto Local Government lacks everything including higher institutions, good roads network, absence of electricity for more than nine years adding that the presence of the state’s own Radio was not felt.

“So how do you want to tell the people of the LG who voted you of what you are doing or how you are serving them “He is on the seat, we supported him, and we are still supporting him to make a difference,” Maikaya stated

According to maikaya Governor Sule had on several fora mentioned how important Toto Local Government is to his administration and regretted why ‘the government had suddenly turned its attention from the development of the council area.

The former governorship aspirant who glorified the governor for his tireless efforts in tackling the insecurity particularly in Toto when the area was ransacked by insurgency however challenged the Governor to do more in order to overcome the menace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: