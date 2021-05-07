Apapa gridlock: Contractor abandons palliative work at Mile 2

Kindly Share This Story:

….Leaves motorists, commuters frustrated

By Kingsley Adegboye

DESPITE assurance by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Monday, that the deplorable portion at the Mile 2 axis of the Apapa-Oshodi expressway, which has remained a nightmare for road users, would be fixed this week, the contractor handling the palliative work has failed to show up.

This delay in fixing the spot has continued to cause pains to commuters and motorists, who spend several hours trying to meander through the craters at the spot.

Vanguard investigation, yesterday, revealed that the barricades erected by the contractor to cordon off the spot to pave way for repair works had been removed by motorists, following their frustration as a result of the nightmare the portion has subjected them to.

When contacted, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukayode Popoola, said the contractor handling the palliative work will commence work on the spot.

While reassuring that the portion would be fixed very soon, Popoola said he commended the concern of our reporter.

Motorists, commuters frustrated

Meanwhile, motorists and commuters plying the ever-busy Apapa-Oshodi Expressway have continued to bear pains of the government’s neglect of the expressway for decades, following the deplorable condition of some sections of the dual carriageway.

This is the situation presently at Mile 2 axis inward Ijesha where craters on the carriageway around Fatgbems Filling Station have become a nightmare to motorists and commuters whether it rains or not.

Following this deplorable condition of this portion, Oshodi axis-bound motorists and commuters have been going through hell trying to navigate their destinations, as some of them spend hours to get out of the spot.

But when road users saw materials for palliative works on the spot being dropped by officials of the Federal Ministry of Works last week, they were optimistic that the bad portion would be fixed within the week.

However, a week after, nothing has been done as materials for palliative works lay there making it difficult for road users to ply the route.

