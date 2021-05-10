Anyaso receives commendation for unwavering support towards education

Kindly Share This Story:

A group of Social Impact Analysts, SIA Association, known as the PIONERO DEVELOPMENT OBSERVADORES, PDOs, have commended Dr. Chimaobi Desmond Anyaso for his giant strides in providing stable educational support to numerous school-age children in his native Abia State.

The group during their research found out that Dr. Anyaso who is an astute businessman, investor, philanthropist, and Federal House of Representatives Candidate in the 2019 election, under the People Democratic Party (PDP), is the founder of Chima Anyaso Foundation, a foundation through which Anyaso has reached out to the poor and vulnerable in the society, providing them periodic free medical care, relief materials such as foodstuff, petty cash, start-up grants, vehicles, motorcycles, and educational materials.

The group noted that Dr. Anyaso as the founder and sole sponsor of the Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, an ultra-modern tuition-free nursery, and primary school which he single-handedly built and has sponsored for 13 years; has been paying staff and providing school uniforms and writing materials for the pupils, at no cost to the beneficiaries. Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation, through the school, caters to over 500 pupils who have received quality education free.

PDOs also observed that the Forbes Rated African Achievers Award recipient for community development an award bestowed on Anayo for his investment in early childhood education, Dr. Anyaso, is driven by a passion to make a difference. They noted that he is “not an opportunistic philanthropist; an accidental humanitarian who engages in charity because they are seeking for an elective position”.

Chima Anyaso is a man on a mission to bring development to his people and make a positive impact in the country. His passion for Community development has seen him commit much of his time and resources to educate the less privileged through the establishment of Ahuoma Anyaso Education Foundation.

Anyaso is very committed to human capital development, youth empowerment, and promoting political awareness amongst Nigerian Youths. The group, PIONERO DEVELOPMENT OBSERVADORES also urged Anyaso to continue in his strides reminding him that posterity will be fair with him.

Kindly Share This Story: