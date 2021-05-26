Antonio Conte leaves Inter Milan

Kindly Share This Story:

Title winning Antonio Conte has parted ways with Inter Milan amidst rumors he’s set for a return to the Premier League.

Conte who guided Inter to the Scudetto for the first time since 2010 has been embroiled in a dispute with the club’s owners following their decision to cut down the size of the squad.

A statement on the club’s website reads, “Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent. The Club would like to thank Antonio for the extraordinary work that he has done, culminating in Inter’s 19th top-flight title. Antonio Conte will forever remain a part of our Club’s history.”

There are, however, rumours that the former Chelsea boss is set for a return to England to manage Tottenham Hotspurs.

