An epitaph for Pastor Eugene Elema Ekeh

Kindly Share This Story:

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

My fondest memory of Dede Eugene (that’s what I always called him) goes back to my primary school days or so, when a sendoff party was organised for him in Umunakara Imerienwe, after he got admission to study at the University of Lagos. He was one of the very few youths of our community who had followed my father’s footsteps in the pursuit of university education.

That day, at the Community Primary School, the venue of the sendoff party, kids like us sat on the floor among the crowd, observing all activities of the event with fascination

My father, Barrister Mbonu Amadi, was there at the high table with other timbers and calibers of the community including Joseph Ekeh, Dede Eugene’s father; Amadi Ibe, my grandfather and the Okonkwo of Things Fall Apart of Umunakara; Raphael Nkwocha; Jude Nkwocha, Umunakara’s foremost educationist; Onunugbo Ekechi; Ugwuadu Igbo; Ignatius Opara; Nkwazemam Dikeocha; Chikwendu Ike; Bonaventure Okereafor; Okereafor Azu, Oshishi Ka Nkwu; Felix Ekeh; Linus Diala; Nze Aloysius Ezimefula; Albert Afoiri and many other important dignitaries too numerous to mention.

We, the little children, were quite fascinated with Dede Eugene’s achievement. The community was proud of him. We kept looking at him, well dressed and sited with all the important people at the high table. At that split moment, I made up my mind that I must go to the university, so as to be respected like Dede Eugene and given such a big sendoff party.

Then, he was given a chance to speak as the celebrant. He stood up, looking very handsome in his large afro hairstyle. Till today, I have never forgotten what he said.

He talked about research, saying he was going to the university to search for the white man’s knowledge; that the search for knowledge does not end; that even when you think you have found what you are searching for in education, you will go back and do research, which means search and search again.

It was a brilliant speech and he got a standing ovation. All the beautiful ladies around were eying him, and that made stronger my resolve to go to the university.

To the glory of God, Dede Eugene completed that university education, pursued a career, played his part in the small corner of the universe where he found himself and quitted.

Although at the later part of his life, he had some issues with me of which some members of his family who are still alive today are well aware of, Dede Eugene was essentially a good man in my estimation. I never held anything against him.

Pastor Eugene Elema Ekeh, aged 63, was of the CRM Charismatic Renewal Ministries and former Director with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Department. He died on March 3, 2021.

His funeral service begins with the service of songs at his residence in Umuahia on 24 May 2021, while the internment of his remains will be on 28 May 2021 at his hometown, Umunakara Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State.

He is survived by his wife, children, aged mother, brothers and sisters.

For me, the most painful part of his death is his aged mother, who, like my own mother, has the misfortune of having to witness the death and burial of three of her sons.

May the gentle soul of Dede Eugene rest in peace, and may God give mama and all those he left behind the fortitude to bear his loss, in Jesus’ name.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: