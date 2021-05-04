Amotekun evicts another 137 northerners from Ondo forest

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 137 northerners have again been evicted from the forest reserves in Ondo state by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun.

Those evicted were occupying the Elegbeka forest reserves along Ifon-Owo road.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that their continued occupation of the forest reserve was a security threat to the state.

Adeleye said that all the illegal forest occupants would be escorted out of the state to wherever they came from.

“We got an Intelligence report that very many people bombarded (forests at) Elegbeka–Ifon area in the state.

Also read:

“We moved in and questioned the majority of them and they said they were from the northern part of the country

“We asked for their mission they were not able to give us a clear cut of what they are here for.

“We brought some of them (to Akure) and their sponsors here to the headquarters (of Amotekun) for proper investigation.

“We profiled them and we found out that they were conniving with some persons in Ose to be given space for settlement in the government’s forest reserve which makes them illegal occupants in the forests reserve.”

The chairman said that ” We are sending them back to where they claimed they came from.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: