Alumni upgrade FEDSCO with Potable Water Supply

Erstwhile students of one of the two Federal Science Colleges in Nigeria, have just set the ball rolling in the area of giving back to the school which helped form their childhood dreams.

The Class of 1996 students of the Federal Science College Ogoja, broke the jinx of water scarcity in the arid environment after a delegation of their alumni visited the school for an on-the-spot assessment of the state of their alma mater and returned to the group with a damning report of infrastructural dilapidation and unsavoury living condition of the current students of their once beloved Institution.

The report further informed that academic activities are being seriously undermined by the lack of water because students had to trek long distances and wait for hours on end just to get water which is a prerequisite for life.

This situation is a far cry from what the alumni remember of the school which once gave them everything and treated them like Kings and Queens. It broke many a heart of the FEDSCO ’96 alumni, who recalled with nostalgia the good days gone by.

This tale of woes is sadly our national culture today, with many public institutions either needing a facelift, in a state of complete disrepair or totally unfit for human habitation – but still being inhabited by our leaders of tomorrow, for want of a better alternative. You will recall that FEDSCO Ogoja is one of only two Federal Science Colleges in Nigeria, with the other one located in faraway Sokoto in Northern Nigeria.

However, as patriotic Nigerians and lovers of humanity, the FEDSCO ’96 alumni rallied themselves, pooled resources together and ran to the rescue in their own small way. And after due consultation with the school’s authority and students, the Patriots settled for potable water as an urgent intervention scheme and immediately hit the ground running to see that the students get water as soon as soon can be.

It is a breath of fresh air to announce that, after a few months of travelling to and fro Ogoja in Cross River State – location of the Federal Science College – the students have breathed a sigh of relief as they can now enjoy clean drinking water without the torment of the torturous journey outside the school premises as was the case.

The staff and students are in the ecstatic mood as we speak, as captured by the words of the Principal Mr K. T. Famuyibo who said ‘your intervention in water supply has indeed moved the College one step forward in the committee of model Schools in Nigeria.’ ‘Thank you for investing in the present and future generation of learners in Federal Science College Ogoja’ Mr Famuyibo concluded in his appreciation letter to the entire body of FEDSCO ’96 alumni.

This appreciation has really invigorated the benefactors and primed them for more. The water project may be a drop in the ocean of needs currently facing the school, but it is going a long way indeed.

It is on this note that the FEDSCO ’96 alumni reiterate Neil Armstrong’s world-renown quote when he made headlines as the first human to step foot on the moon, on the 20th of July 1969, ’that’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind!’

This gesture of love and camaraderie by the FEDSCO alumni would go down the annals, as a record-breaking giant leap in restoring the lost glory of public institutions in Nigeria and we expect more of such from various alumni of our public schools. Indeed, nation-building is not the responsibility of government alone – it is everybody’s responsibility.

In another development, the FEDSCO ’96 is set to celebrate its Silver Jubilee sometime in August 2021. The generous people are therefore calling on all family and friends of FEDSCO to join them as their August Visitors in that August Occasion, where the business of making Nigeria great again shall be addressed in a fun and merry environment.

Save the date and join them to celebrate Life and Nigeria at large.

