Ahmed Gulak’s murder, painful, senseless – Reno Omokri

Former aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, Sunday condemned the murder of Ahmed Gulak who he served with during Jonathan’s administration.

Reno posted a three paragraphs statement on Facebook described Gulak’s killing as painful and senseless.

According to him: “Ahmed Gulak’s death is painful to me. I wanted to confirm it before commenting. No matter the circumstances of his death, killing him will not augur well for Nigeria, for the simple reason that he had a mindset which did not look down on others due to tribe or religion.

“People like Ahmed are needed to bridge the divide between North and South. This was just a senseless killing. It will not serve the interests of those who may have done it, and it further heightens the type of tension whose end result no one can determine.

“My condolences to his family. May God grant them fortitude. And my very heartfelt sympathies to Adamawa state and to his friends and supporters.”



