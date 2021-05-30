Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Again, INEC bemoans attack on LG office in Imo

On 8:12 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Voter Access: INEC commences nationwide verification of voting points
Professor Mahmood Yakubu

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has lamented Sunday’s attack on its office in Njaba local government area of Imo state, the eight office to be attacked in the state since the 2019 general election.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye in a statement on Sunday the incident has been reported to the Police for investigation.

Part of the statement reads; “Our Resident Electoral Commissioner REC for Imo State, Professor Francis Ezeonu, has reported that our office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State was set ablaze today Sunday 30th May 2021.

READ ALSO: How hoodlums razed police station, courts in Imo

“Although no life was lost, the building was substantially burnt down, along with electoral materials, office equipment and furniture.

“This attack is coming exactly a week after our office in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of the State was vandalized on Sunday 23rd May 2021. It is also the 8th INEC office to be attacked in Imo State since the 2019 General Election.

“The total number of INEC offices attacked nationwide since 2019 has now risen to 42.

“INEC buildings, infrastructure and equipment are critical national assets that guarantee the continuity of electoral activities throughout the federation. Attacking these offices is not in the national interest and has the capacity of compromising electoral activities and the credibility of the democratic process”.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!