Again, gas explodes in Abeokuta, injures two

Water: Ogun Govt. assures residents of quality health care

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Two persons were on Friday morning injured as another gas explosion woccurred at Onikoko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State.

Our correspondent who visited the scene of the incident gathered that an industrial gas belonging to a construction company kept in its garage exploded throwing projectiles which injured the victims.

An iron splinter from the exploded gas cylinder flew to about 200 metres inside St. Leo’s College, Onikoko, and hit one of the victims who’s a woman on her chest, injuring one of her breasts.

The effect of the explosion was seen on nearby buildings, shattering wall and glasses.

The two injured had been taken to hospital for medical attention.

Many vehicles were also reportedly destroyed at Mercy Road, Onikolobo, from the effect of the blast.

Meanwhile, the state government has sealed off an industrial gas retailing depot at Omida.

The State government officials who visited the depot included Commissioner for Special Duties, Femi Ogunbanwo, Special Adviser to the governor on Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Engr Rasaki Ojetola among others.

