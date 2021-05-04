Again, FG warns against attacks on firefighters, appliances

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

Peeved by the growing wave of attacks on firefighters and firefighting appliances, the federal government has again warned Nigerians against such practices, urging them to instead appreciate the difficult environment in which the personnel operate.

Controller General of the Federal Fire Service FFS, Dr Liman Alhaji Ibrahim gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja while felicitating with all firefighters in Nigeria and around the world on this year’s International Firefighters’ Day IFFD.

Liman in the statement signed by Service Public Relations Officer, SF Ugo Huan called on citizens to imbibe the attitude of appreciating and supporting firefighters for sacrifices they make in saving lives and property during emergencies.

The Controller General who expressed sadness at the attitude of some citizens who are fond of attacking firefighters at fire scenes used the occasion of this year’s International Firefighters’ Day to call on them to “desist from the constant attack on firefighters and destruction of fire trucks at fire scenes as that is not encouraging to firefighters who risk their lives to save lives and property”.

Vanguard recalls that the International Firefighters’ Day IFFD is observed on May 4 annually and was instituted after a proposal was emailed across the world on January 4, 1999, following the deaths of five firefighters in tragic circumstances in a bushfire in Australia.

The unfortunate incident was what inspired JJ Edmondson to bring about an international holiday, called International Firefighters’ Day, to support the lives lost and dedicated firefighters who risk their lives every day while saving lives and property.

CG Liman specifically eulogized the fallen heroes who lost dear lives in the line of duty and prayed that God will continue to grant them eternal rest and give their loved ones, the fortitude to bear the loss.

He said while they may have transited beyond, they remain alive in the hearts of those they sacrificed their lives for.

The Controller General used the occasion of the IFFD to appreciate Nigerian firefighters at the federal, state and private-sector levels as well as those serving and retired for all their sacrifices towards ensuring the safety of lives and property.

Firefighters had in recent months faced attacks from irate youths at fire scenes in some parts of the country including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja with many of them injured and their firefighting trucks vandalised.

