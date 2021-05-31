Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 4.83m ― CDC

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Africa reached 4.8 million as of Monday, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 130,451 while 4,365,227 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa; Morocco; Tunisia; Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,659,070, while the two northern African countries, Morocco and Tunisia reported 519,108 and 344,688 cases respectively as of Monday.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

(Xinhua/NAN)

