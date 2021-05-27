Africa will develop meteorologically through partnerships ― Sirika

Kindly Share This Story:

…..As NiMet graduates Gambian trainees

By Fortune Eromosele

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has said that Africa would develop meteorologically if the Continent decides to partner and pull resources together.

He explained the importance of partnership amongst African nations as a veritable avenue to develop and expand the technical expertise of meteorology in Africa.

Sirika stated this at the inaugural graduation ceremony of middle-level meteorological technicians trained by NiMet held in Banjul, The Gambia.

In a statement issued by NiMet’s spokesperson, Muntari Ibrahim in Abuja, Sirika noted that for Africa to develop sustainably in the field of meteorology, there is a need for synergy amongst the nations in the continent in order to breach the technical gap where it exists.

ALSO READ: AUN reappoints Dr Ensign as president

He commended the government of The Gambia for taking the initiative to conceive and develop the idea that led to this important graduation ceremony. He added that “Today’s gathering is a testimony to the great value of the training programme and its impact on the people and the developmental process in The Gambia. It also underscores the importance attached to contributions of meteorology to sustainable socio-economic development, as well as the safety and social wellbeing of citizens of this great country.

“For a successful and sustainable socio-economic development of any community or nation, capacity development, regardless of limited resources, must be emphasized. It is in view and realization of this that the Nigerian government through the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, approved the transfer of two technical staff from the Agency to travel to The Gambia in order to train The Gambian Meteorological Personnel.

“The recently acquired skills by The Gambian personnel through the fervent support of NiMet and by extension the Nigerian Government would play a critical role as the West African country seeks to get its own International Standard Organisation (ISO) certification. This would not only boost their global acceptability but improve the quality of their workforce as the trained officers are expected to transfer same to their colleagues.”

The Director-General/CEO of the NiMet, Professor Mansur Matazu who accompanied the Minister to the epoch event commended the personnel for internalizing and displaying a receptive attitude during the course of the training which began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries in May 2018.

“The training commenced in July 2018, with 40 students sent for the training as Meteorological Technicians (20 each year). Of the 40 students, 29 successfully completed the programme in August 2020. Upon the successful completion of the first phase of the two years MoU, the second MoU was signed in May 2020 for another five years for both capacity building and technical assistance.

“The second MoU implementation started in January 2021 through the training of 8 Meteorological Technicians – Forecasters (BIP-MT Senior Level) Programme. The BIP-MT Senior Level will end in October 2021”, he said.

Meanwhile, the host nation’s Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, James Gomez appreciated the federal government of Nigeria for the technical assistance accorded to the personnel in The Gambia and used the medium to affirm that these engagements would further deepen the existing bilateral cooperation between the two West African countries.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, and the DG of NiMet also paid a courtesy call to the President of The Republic of The Gambia, H.E. President Adama Barrow at the State House.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: