ADVAN to host annual Market Outlook

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) has concluded plans to hold its annual Market Outlook program with title Consumer Engagement and Interaction—A Post Covid Opportunity.

The ADVAN Marketing Outlook is the convergence of key experts in the marketing communications eco-system to provide top knowledge on effective marketing strategies.

In a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the Association, Bukola Bankole said that the program is a valuable conversation on critical issues in the marketing communications industry.

The program which is Hybrid; Physical and Virtual is scheduled to hold on May 7, 2021 in Lagos.

Speakers lined–up for the program include—The Marketing Director, Guinness Nigeria, Mrs. Adenike Adebola, Group Head, Corporate Communications, BUA International Limited, General Manager, Biogenerics Nigeria Limited, Mr. Osamede Uwubanmwen, Chief Executive Officer, Emblue, Mr.Kelvin Orifa, Managing Director, Starcomm Media Perspective, Mr. Jude Odia, Service Line Lead-Innovation Marketing Strategy, IPSOS, Mr. Opeyemi Dairo and the President Association of Digital marketing Professionals, Nigeria, Mr. Oti Ukubeyinje.

ADVAN is the only body in Nigeria which represents the collective interest of Advertisers’ (Corporate organizations that engage in high level marketing). It was established to advance the interest of the marketing industry in Nigeria by spearheading and ensuring global best practices as well as facilitating collaborative partnership with relevant stakeholders.

The Association is a member and on the Executive Council of the World Federation of Advertisers, a body of global brands and marketing associations in over 60 countries of the world.

Today ADVAN is a strong voice of 80 of the largest organizations in Nigeria representing over 200 brands, who control over 90 percent of the nation’s annual marketing spend. ADVAN membership comprises the top multinationals and national enterprises in Nigeria.

