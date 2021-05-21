Breaking News
Adjogbe hails Governor Ayade’s defection to APC

Ayade

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

A Former Executive Director Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, Friday, described the defection of the Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the APC as a welcome development.

Governor Ben Ayade had announced his defection to the ruling APC, Thursday, during a meeting with six APC state governors who visited him in Calabar.

Adjogbe in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Daniel Ughere, said: “as a Governor serving his second term and former Senator, Prof Ben Ayade comes with a lot of capacity and experience to the fold of the progressives.

“I welcome him to our great party and I enjoin all party faithful to rally around him with support and cooperation.”

