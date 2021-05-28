Adequate infrastructure crucial to sports development — Pinnick

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that the ongoing sports facilities construction in Osun state will aid sports development after completion.

Pinnick gave the hint on Thursday in Osogbo after a visit to inspect a World-Class Sports Academy and Complex inaugurated by a philanthropist, Engineer Olanrewaju Adeleke.

The Nigerian Football Administrator, while responding to questions from journalists in the state capital said the peaceful atmosphere in the state is an opportunity that will enhance the growth and organisation of sports in the state.

“We are excited about it (the facilities) because anything on football development is always welcomed by the Nigeria Football Federation.

“What we have seen here today is very new and robust, not only for football but for all sports generally. It’s something very novel in Sub-Sahara Africa and that’s why I have to come.

“Osun State is very peaceful and under a peaceful atmosphere, you have a robust football development,” said Pinnick.

Pinnick who was accompanied by ex-international, Mutiu Adepoju also inspected Late Taiwo Ogunjobi Football House, proposed Iragbiji and Ife mini stadiums, as well as the Osogbo Township Stadium.

The FIFA Executive Council member added that he would discuss with the State Government and Osun Football Association the need to ensure that Osogbo Township Stadium as well as the pitch is given a befitting facelift.

Vanguard News Nigeria

