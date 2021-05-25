Act fast against PDP’s sponsored attacks on INEC, APC charges security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has charged the nation’s security agencies to act fast and bring to book, elements of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accusing them of sponsoring attacks on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APC in a statement on Tuesday by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, said the PDP has a penchant for destroying democratic institutions.

The statement reads; “The senseless and reckless statement from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the attack on offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) reminds us of the judgement of King Solomon in the case of the two women claiming to be the rightful mother of a child.

“While the PDP is willing to split the baby to achieve their desperate and rejected plans for the country, the All Progressives Congress APC is continuously doing everything necessary for the country’s progress and defence of our democracy.

“Using lies and sponsored media attacks on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, the PDP has inadvertently shown its hands as sponsors behind the politically-motivated attacks on some of our public and democratic institutions in the country, all in a clearly desperate bid to destabilise this government.

“Until now, the APC had deliberately refrained from commenting on the obviously sponsored attacks on INEC facilities in order not to pre-empt the efforts of our security services to unravel the sponsors.

“The truth is now in the open and our security services should act fast and decisively against these enemies of democracy and haters of a legitimately elected government.

“Perhaps, the PDP thinks Nigerians have forgotten its long and documented penchant of eroding and destroying democratic institutions.

“To name one, was it not the same PDP that attempted to discredit INEC and the entire 2019 election with a bogus tale of a server that never existed and employed hackers to disrupt the communication network of the electoral body during 2019 election?

“The APC cannot be at home and burn its house. A winner cannot destroy the process that brought it to success.

“From the 2015 to 2019 elections, Nigerians spoke clearly through their votes for the APC by mandating us to rescue the country from the PDPs 16-year misadventure.

“The PDP should address itself to the reality that it stands rejected by the electorates. Its undemocratic plan is ill-fated and will fail woefully.

“In other respected democratic climes, criminalities and governance are differentiated. There is no attempt to politicise, sponsor and weaponise insecurity as the PDP is relentlessly doing.

“We call on Nigerians to completely reject and resist the PDP antics and actions. They do not mean well for this country”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: