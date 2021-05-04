Accident claims six lives on Sagamu-Benin expressway

Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

No fewer than six persons were confirmed dead in an early Tuesday morning accident involving three vehicles around Ajede Ogbere in-between Ijebu Ode -Ore, on the Sagamu -Benin expressway.

The Ogun State, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Ahmed Umar, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The sector commander said the accident involved a Mazda bus marked JJJ 862 XV, a Toyota Sienna with registration number KRD 306 BJ, and a Mercedes Benz ( Luxurious bus) marked AGL 05 XZ.

Umar noted that the accident occurred at 12:01 am and was caused by wrongful overtaking, excessive speed, and loss of control on the part of the driver of the Luxurious bus.

He added that a total of 39 people were involved in the accident, comprising 25 male adults and 14 female adults, six persons were recorded dead (five men and one woman).

“The suspected causes of the multiple crash were wrongful overtaking and excessive speed on the part of the Luxurious bus driver which led to a loss of control.

“The luxurious bus hit the incoming Sienna car and the Mazda bus.

” Immediately, the driver ran away because all the occupant in the Sienna vehicle lost their lives while those in the Mazda bus sustained injuries, ” he said.

Umar said that the deceased were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital, Ijebu Ode, saying that four people were injured and were taken to the same hospital for medical attention.

The FRSC boss described the crash as an avoidable act and advised motorists to avoid excessive speed, dangerous driving and also obey traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander commiserated with the families of the victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC command in Ogbere for details of the crash and reclaim the properties of the victims recovered from the scene of the crash.

Vanguard News Nigeria

