Accelerate TV holds exclusive screening for ‘The Olive’

On Thursday, May 6th, Accelerate TV hosted an exclusive screening of “The Olive”, its first-ever drama series, at Filmhouse Cinema, Landmark, Lagos amidst pomp and glamour.

A bold step in a new direction for the storyline, “The Olive” shot during the pandemic brought a whole new adventure to the cinematic experience. The much-anticipated blockbuster series directed by award-winning writer and director, Yemi ‘film boy” Morafa, follows the story of Anayo (Ibrahim Suleiman) and Ehi (Theresa Edem).

A couple with an amazing life and three beautiful kids named Adaora, Kele and Kosi, before tragedy struck and Ehi lost her life to cancer. Anayo left alone to cater for the kids, begins to discover secrets about his late wife which makes him wonder if he ever knew the woman he loved. With a star-studded cast including Joke Silva, Mawuli Gawor and Bolaji Ogunmola, the series explores friendship, family, pain, healing, and love.

Ibrahim Suleiman, Theresa Edem, Bolaji Ogunmola, Tolu Oniru ‘Toolz’ Uti Nwachukwu, Taymesan and a host of other guests in attendance, excitedly share their thoughts on the series.

