6 newspaper vendors arrested in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The number of newspaper vendors/distributors arrested in Imo state has come to six in number.

Vanguard in Owerri has been monitoring the development, Today discovered that the latest arrest by security operatives happened early hours of Monday at Rotobi streets in Owerri.

Vanguard gathered that their arrests were allegedly linked to the selling of newsletters, pamphlets containing some pro-Biafra groups information.

However, tension has risen among the newspaper vendors who sensed that their colleagues were arrested for selling pro-Biafra newsletters which have resulted in almost all of the (Vendors) stop selling pro-Biafra newsletters in Owerri, for over a week running.

The names of those arrested were given to Vanguard as, Mr Nelson, Micheal, Ndubuisi, Shege, Sacatan. While the sales representative of New telegraph, Chuks Ugwuibe, had since been arrested.

It should be recalled that Ugwuibe had been arrested not less than six days ago, by security operatives, and has been in detention. He was arrested at Orlu local government area of Imo state.

