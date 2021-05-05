Kindly Share This Story:

Shoppers in the market for luxury cars are not your typical customers. They are often celebrities and accomplished professionals expecting standout vehicles in every sense of the word.

Shoppers in the high end car niche, whether looking to hire or buy a luxury car, want a vehicle that’s unlike what everyone else on the street has. This can mean more high-tech features, or a better and more refined finish, or top-notch performance, and perhaps all of the above.

Of course, while all luxury car brands build their products to a higher standard to better meet the expectations of the clientele, not every luxury brand is built the same. Some brands have a reputation for making vehicles that are a cut above others in a class filled with exceptional automobiles. Below, we have rounded up the 5 most popular luxury car brands of 2021 that are considered the industry benchmark when it comes to safety, reliability, luxury features, and everything else.

Porsche

Beloved by driving enthusiasts all over the world, Porsche is a model of consistency. Nearly every model Porsche releases rank near the top of its class if not on top of it. But, while Porsche is perhaps best known for its sports cars, such as the iconic 911, Porsche earns top billings for being unafraid of expanding to other markets.

With a growing family of sports cars like the aforementioned 911, Cayman, Boxter, and even the Panamera, which now comes with a plug-in hybrid variant, Porsche turned a lot of heads by introducing the Cayenne.

Initially, purists feared that Porsche’s first-ever SUV would damage the brand. However, the market eventually warmed up as the Cayenne’s sales figure spoke for itself. Now, the Cayenne, along with the Macan, have both proven themselves as integral parts of Porsche’s future.

With the Porsche Taycan electric superstar also showing a lot of promise, Porsche’s got all the proverbial bases of the luxury market covered. If you are planning to visit Dubai for a business trip or vacation, you can hire a Porsche from Rotanastar.ae or BBluxuryCarRental.

Genesis

An ambitious off-shoot of Korean auto manufacturer, Hyundai, that was established in 2015, Genesis has quickly proven itself as a rising contender when it comes to luxury car brands.

Admittedly, Genesis’ list of offerings is nowhere near as extensive as the other luxury car brands on our list, with only 5 models at the moment. However, each model has established itself as one of the best luxury cars in each of its respective segments as far as safety and reliability go. No doubt, Genesis’ 10-year powertrain warranty plays a key role in this.

READ ALSO:

With the Genesis G70, G80, and G90, all receiving rave reviews from critics and customers alike, Hyundai’s young luxury brand should only continue to grow.

Tesla

Once a young upstart looking to upend the automobile industry, the California-based vehicle manufacturer that designs, builds, sells and provides support for all its cars in-house is now one of the leading luxury car brands wherever it’s available. Tesla’s future is also looking bright. After introducing battery-electric cars and crossovers for the better part of the past decade, Tesla is set to welcome a roadster and a pick-up in the years to come.

Tesla’s biggest selling point is that every vehicle they make is quite unlike anything else offered in the market.

All of Tesla’s vehicles are powered by electric powertrains that, in the Tesla Model S, allow the luxury sedan to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just a little over 2 seconds. Meanwhile, most of the interior functions are managed by a massive touchscreen heads-up display that constantly receives updates, as well as new features, and has since become the envy of every other vehicle manufacturer.

Mercedes-Benz

If there is a brand that’s synonymous with luxury cars worldwide, it’s Mercedes-Benz. It’s the oldest automobile manufacturer in the world, with a best-selling vehicle slotted in every luxury market segment. This includes SUVs and pickups, although both are notably absent in America, for some reason.

Just as Porsche can trace its roots in sports cars, Mercedes-Benz built itself on its touring roadsters and sedans. However, in recent years, Mercedes-Benz has since expanded its lineup to include a growing number of crossover and SUV models to better cater to the growing needs of the market.

What’s particularly interesting about Mercedes-Benz offering’s is how each one manages to balance luxury with performance. The insides are fitted with high-quality materials. The company’s years of experience making automobiles also become even more evident upon further inspection.

At the moment, Mercedes-Benz is evolving into more than just a luxury car brand that only a few can afford. The Mercedes C Class and Mercedes GLB crossover represent Mercedes-Benz’s effort to lower the entry point and cater to a wider market. Within its price tag, the Mercedes C class competes with VW Passat and BMW X3 but comes out as the superior vehicle in terms of performance.

Jaguar

One of Britain’s premier automakers, Jaguar has long had a reputation for its exciting and powerful sedans and sports cars. In recent years, Jaguar has since adjusted their offerings according to the market. Although opulent sedans and sports cars are still very much part of the brand’s DNA, Jaguar has added battery-electric vehicles and SUVs to its product lineup. The latter, in particular, now make up a huge part of Jaguar’s annual sales.

At the moment, Jaguar’s luxury compact SUV, the F-Pace, is one of the company’s best sellers. It has several engine options available, topping out with a 5.0 Supercharged V8 with 542 hp and 680 Nm of torque.

Conclusion

Luxury cars score top marks in nearly every category. Whether it’s in comfort, driving dynamics, drivability, and reliability, a luxury car is made to cater to the demands of those who want to settle for nothing less. But, of course, as mentioned at the onset of the article, not all luxury cars are made equal. Some luxury car brand’s lineups are still better than the best that other brands can offer and they vary wildly in terms of price. If you are looking for entry level luxury cars, options such as Toyota Land-Cruiser Prado V8 are great, while Rolls Royce, Ferrari F8 Spider, Lamborghini, and Porsche are on the extreme end of the price tags. These brands are known for making cars that are comfortable, luxurious, and just as great to drive as to be driven in.

Kindly Share This Story: