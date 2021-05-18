40 yrs after establishment, Eha-Amufu College of Education celebrates 1st financial institution on campus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Odu

It was celebration galore at the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, FCEE, in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State on Monday, following the unveiling of a financial institution, African Vogue Nig Ltd, to ease financial transactions in the institution.

The Management of the College, and the students alike who expressed their joy over the development said it would bring to an end, the era of traveling to Nsukka urban or Enugu metropolis to effect financial transactions.

The Provost of the College, Dr Pauline Ikwuegbu, while describing the development as providential, urged the financial institution to fill the gap being experienced in most financial institutions in the country by ensuring “ease of doing business.”

The Provost who was represented by his deputy, Pascal P. C Onah, also said “If there is anything we want in this College, it is an interface between the financial institutions and FCEE, and the community at large. This interface is being actualised with the presence of African Vogue Nig Ltd in the College. I urge the management of the financial institution to be dogged, resilient, tenacious, reliable and prompt in their services in order to maintain the foothold they have established today.”

He assured that the College would guarantee conducive working environment and a mutually-symbiotic relationship with the African Vogue.

While articulating the feelings of the students, the President of the Students Union Government, SUG, Godfrey Olisaemeka Odo, said the financial institution has solved the quagmire which hitherto characterised financial transactions from the students to the College.

While expressing his appreciation to the Provost for enabling the project, he also said “I must tell you that students in this College used to abandon their academic activities just to ensure that one payment or the other are effected before deadline at faraway places such as Nsukka metropolis or Enugu urban. We are very glad because what has been taking us outside the school is now at our doorsteps.”

In his reaction, the Chairman of African Vogue Nig Ltd, Kingsley Ekwuribe, told the elated audience that his team has worked assiduously to bring fintech financial solutions which would impact positively on the growth and development of her numerous customers, stakeholders and Eha-Amufu community at large.

Ekwuribe who spoke through a member of the Squadron Team, Rosemary Oluchi, expressed his gratitude to the Provost of the College, the entire Management, the SUG, and Eha-Amufu community for a healthy working environment, adding that the financial institution is open for partnerships with them for best “financial inclusion solutions.”

The CEO, Charles Uchelor, who also briefed journalists during the unveiling ceremony, assured that the institution would be committed to providing quality service delivery to the College, and the host community.

He equally said that the Customer Care and Support Unit has a robust team of committed and enthusiastic staff who would ensure seamless financial transactions in the institution.

The then Anambra State of Nigeria established the College of Education, Eha-Amufu by the law cited as the “College of Education, Eha-Amufu Law 1982 deemed to have come into operation on the 21st February, 1981.

