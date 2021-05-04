Breaking News
Translate

£4.2m not yet returned to Delta — OAGF

On 7:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

AGF office announces 20-year long endowment fund for best female graduates By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Office of the Accountant- General of the Federation, OAGF, has said that the much-publicised £4.2 million refund from the British government has not been returned to the Delta State government.

The AGF, Mr Ahmed Idris, was reported to have told federal legislators on Tuesday that the money had been returned to Delta State.

However, in a statement by the Director of Information, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, yesterday, the OAGF said the money was still being expected.

The position is also at variance with a recent statement of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, who said the money had been returned.

Ogubike’s statement said: “The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, OAGF, wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2 million.

“The issue of the £4.2 million has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken.

“For now, no money has been returned to Delta State. This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday (Tuesday) during which the AGF also made general comments about recoveries relating to state governments. This is the true position as regards the £4.2 million.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!