24 Unity schools qualify for National Robotics Championship

By Juliet Umeh

Twenty-four teams drawn from the Federal Unity Colleges have qualified for the First Lego League, National Robotics Championship Competition 2021.

The teams were selected after highly competitive Zonal Championships held in Lagos and Kano.

The seventh edition of the Championship which is organised annually by Coderina Education and Technology Foundation was carried out in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and the Principals of 104 Federal Unity Colleges in Nigeria with supports from SAP, FIRST; National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA; Ford and DOW.

Coderina is an independent non-profit organisation ed-tech that works to promote ICT development, youth innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.

The Director, Technology & Science Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria, Mrs. Elizabeth Adedigba, said that the objective is to expose the children to 21st Century technology and skills.

She said: “The Ministry is aware of the fact that the world does not wait for anybody and artificial intelligence is gaining ground across sectors. The Federal Unity Colleges; being model schools, we have to start with the children to acquire the skills and boost their creative insights, innovation and team work progression. We are equipping them for the challenges of the future and the workplace of the future; we can’t afford to leave our students untutored along this line because we want them to be globally competitive, entrepreneurs. We want jobs to look for them; the reverse shouldn’t be the case.

“This is the way to go and the Ministry is passionate about including the Hon. Minister, Minister of State and the Permanent Secretary; that is why we are here to encourage the children.

She said that from the students’ performances, the future of Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) is bright. “I am excited seeing what these children could conceive and develop with little incentives given to them. With this exposure they now look at the environment, pinpoint problems and proffer solutions. The future of this country is bright and these children will go places.

The Director also applauded Coderina “for bringing the laudable program to Nigeria. When they brought it to the Ministry we keyed in because we know it is the way to go. I thank them and they should continue the good work including the coaches that have been trained. All hands must be on deck; we are not stopping here. We shall continue until we achieve the ultimate goal.

