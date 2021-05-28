2023: Wike speaks on presidential ambition

Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike has declared his stands on presidential ambition.

Gov Wike stated this while responding to attacks on him by the former governor of Niger State, Dr. Babangida Aliyu, last week.

While speaking to Vanguard, he said; “When somebody has an ambition you must see him going from one place to another.

“Have you ever seen me? I have challenged all of them, if I want to run for presidency nobody can stop me.”

While explaining, he said nobody can stop him if he has presidential ambition, he further stated that;

“They are so timid. They are so intimidated. Sometimes you hear that he is running for vice-president, does anybody run for vice-president? Sometimes, the query themselves.

“This is his second tenure if it is not for the presidency why must he be performing like this? Is performance only for the first tenure? What kind of a country are we? Was I elected only for my first tenure?

“Aliyu was bold to say that he worked against President Goodluck Jonathan and you still allow such a character to be in your highest decision-making body. It is unfortunate.

“With all these attacks from some leaders of your party, are you still committed to rebuilding the PDP? If I am a member of the party, to show that I am one, commitment must be there.

“Just like when Benue and Bauchi states had some crises, as a man, who loves the party I said look we can’t be here and allow the crises because that will affect the chances of the party.

“I came out and said to them gentlemen we will resolve the problem, but Aliyu from the North Central never called the governor of Benue to see how that matter would be resolved with the governor of Bauchi.

“That is why I said when these things happen it makes them happy because they are moles in the party. If they truly believe in PDP, why will they not continue to work for the party?

“So why am I at the party? If I am not at the party then I will not work. But if I am at the party I will work.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

