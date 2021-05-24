2000 MSMEs empowered from Sterling tourism development fund in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

Two hundred and ninety-two Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Ekiti State have benefited from the Sterling Bank Tourism Development Fund.

The beneficiaries were part of the 2000 entrepreneurs listed for empowerment through financing, capacity development programmes and digital marketing support for the accelerated development of the tourism value chain in Ekiti communities.

Addressing the beneficiaries in Ado Ekiti, according to a statement from Sterling Bank, Professor Rasaki Ojo Bakare, Commissioner for Culture, Arts and Tourism, Ekiti State, said that his Ministry was established in 2019 to harness Ekiti’s rich tourism resources. These resources include Ikogosi Warm and Cold Spring Resort, Efon Alaaye Waterfall, Ipole-Iloro Waterfall, Oriole and Olosunta Hills, Ero Dam and Lake, recreational parks, natural sceneries, cultural festivals, historical relics, and monuments.

“We partnered with Sterling Bank Plc to properly harness these tourism resources for economic regeneration, wealth creation, and the generation of employment opportunities across our communities by eliminating the funding barriers limiting our tourism entrepreneurs” Prof Bakare added

Divisional Head Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Mr Shina Atilola, commended the Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, for the opportunity to partner with the Ekiti State Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism to eradicate poverty and encourage entrepreneurship among indigenes of the State.

READ ALSO:

“In the first instance, our target is to support 2000 MSMEs in the State with loans, capacity development, and digital marketing support to take their businesses to the next level. Currently, we are disbursing loans to the second set of 202 beneficiaries. Before now, we had granted loans to 90 people under this scheme, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 292. The next disbursement will accommodate between 500 and 1,000 people” Atilola informs.

The Divisional Head of Retail and Consumer Banking, who harped on integrity to the beneficiaries, assured them that the bank would also help to advertise their products and services online to attract global patronage. He noted that fulfilling the loan terms is crucial to the continued enjoyment of other robust packages embedded in the scheme.

According to Atilola, one of the perks of partaking in the scheme is access to the Sterling Education Finance Loan for beneficiaries. It helps parents to pay their children’s school fees while they pay back conveniently in bits. However, only beneficiaries who regularly make payments and do not default on their loans would be able to access the value-added product. Additional benefits that come with the Education Finance Loan are free school bags, water bottles and raincoats for their children during the rainy season.

Kindly Share This Story: