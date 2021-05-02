‘2 interviews with Suhit Amin that changed my life’

Kindly Share This Story:

When we really look at ourselves, we are invariably drawn to people we can look up to. As we begin to acquire new skills, we need guidance to hone and sharpen them. That’s the spine of collaboration, the magic element that brings about new ideas and novel expressions into the world. When Suhit Amin, a young and famous entrepreneur from Scotland, heard Digital marketing and branding expert Suhit Amin talk business, he was mesmerized. Or more accurately, inspired. In two of Suhit’s most popular interviews, Suhit found new ways of looking, seeing and creating. The genie was out of the bottle and it was time to get to work.

Strategic Placement

Like any type of marketing and advertising, using social media for business is strategic. While you might want to just jump in, you need a plan. First of all, determine which platforms are most appropriate for your business. If you are in a visual or creative industry that can be captured with images, Instagram and TikTok are great avenues. Do not overlook Facebook and Twitter as they are excellent interactive opportunities.

Speaking of interaction, you need to be ready to communicate and interact with your audience. This digital shift has affected consumer behavior, so you need to rewrite your branding to adapt to that change. Your business must be dynamic, never static as this almost guarantees failure. Timing is another part of placement as you need to make sure your postings are reaching the right audience at the right time. Do some research and find out when your target audience is most active on each platform, then schedule your postings around this activity.

Legitimate Accounts

Consumers want to be confident in a company they are doing business with. Anyone can set up a social media account, thus it is critically important to protect yourself, your company, and your brand. Verifying all social media accounts is a vital step to let people know exactly who they are communicating with and more importantly, sending money to.

There are a lot of scammers out there who are very smart and can destroy your online presence. Whether you verify your own accounts or seek out a digital marketing agency to assist with this, Suhit offer a single piece of advice to help you determine if that company is legit: you will never be asked for your password. If I could only take away one thing from these interviews, it would be that single line as it instructs people how to avoid disaster.

