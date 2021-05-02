2 die in open water in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

Two persons, 15-year-old Umar Auwalu and Muhammed Nafis, 20, Friday died in open water at Mariri Ramin Kalanzir in Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State.

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Kano

Abdullahi said the Fire Service received a distress call at about 07:57 a.m. from one Mustapha Musa and immediately sent its rescue team to the scene at about 08:10 a.m.

“They were was brought out of the water dead and their corpses were subsequently handed over to the ward head of Sheka Gabas, Alhaji Umar Yunusa,” Abdullahi said.

The PRO of the fire service said that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained, but the investigation was ongoing.

He advised parents to discourage their children and wards from engaging in activities near open water and rivers to prevent unfortunate incidents such as this.

