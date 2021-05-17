17, 000 teachers write qualifying examination nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sony Echono, has harped on the need for quality delivery in the education sector.

Echono gave the charge at the 2021 Batch A Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers, organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TRCN conducted the examination for 17, 141 candidates in 43 centres across the nation.

He said that the Federal Government in its effort to ensure an improved education system in the country had put modalities in place to ensure quality delivery.

He said that one of the modalities was ensuring that teacher sat for the professional qualifying examination before qualifying to teach.

“With time, if you do not have this certification you are not a teacher. You do not have the right to practice.

“We have commenced the process of enforcing and implementing the policy that only qualified teachers would be allowed to teach in our schools across the country.

“We are starting with all the government schools then we move to private schools.

“Right now we are discussing with state governments and school proprietors to ensure this is done.

“This is because the single largest investment one can make for the future generation is ensuring that they get quality education,” he said.

He said that the introduction of technology in the sector, particularly in the writing of the teachers’ qualifying examination had ensured an improved process.

The permanent secretary stressed that, “this year there is additional innovation in terms of Information Technology (IT).

“We now have an application where even the process of verification of identity is done electronically.

“Our ultimate goal in education is to collaborate with relevant agencies.

“We have been doing this with the Ministry of Communication and other agencies that require data.

“We want a situation where from the point where a child registers in any primary school in this country up to death, you have your record.

“You can update it but you will not change your identity,” he said

He added that the database of all qualified teachers had been compiled as part of efforts to ensure only qualified teachers were allowed to teach.

According to him, there are qualified teachers that are not employed across the country, adding that no state had an excuse to keep unqualified teachers in their schools in view of that.

Echono assured teachers of the government’s commitment to ensuring better welfare for them.

He said, “one thing the Federal Government has done is to approve a new welfare package for teachers and this has been encouraging.

“People now want to return to teaching because the remuneration will be higher than the civil service scale and a tenure longer than what the civil servant has.

“We have commenced the implementation of this.

“We are working closely with the Head of Service and the Salaries and Wages Commission in computing rural allowances, science allowances, hazard allowances and all of that.

“This is to ensure that teachers get their reward on earth and not in the hereafter.

“We are also working out modalities to ensure that teachers with special needs get required facilities to teach effectively.”

Dr Jacinta Ametepe Ogboso, Acting Director, Certification and Licencing, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria(TRCN), said the process was seamless across the centres nationwide.

She added that of the 17,141, about 1, 300 candidates wrote the examination in Abuja.

“The examination went smoothly from all the centres, thanks to the use of technology.

“The technology is helping with accreditation online, helping with crowd control and impersonation.

“In terms of the number of registered candidates and performance, there is much improvement.

“It is a Computer Based Test(CBT) and when it was introduced there were challenges but today there is much improvement,” she said.

The acting director disclosed that the professional qualifying examination was always conducted in two or three batches, adding that the next batch would likely be in October.

