13-year-old female help hangs self in Calabar

By Emma Una

A thirteen -year old girl, simply identified as Nseobong on Sunday evening hung herself beside her home at Diamond Hill, Calabar.

The girl who was brought to serve as a maid to an elderly retired woman, Madam Affiong by her children sneaked out of the house while the woman was preparing the evening meal to hang herself with a rope.

“She was brought here by my children Saturday to assist me with house chores. I can recall calling her several times so she could help me get something from the room but when she did not show up I went out and raised an alarm thinking she had run away and some neighbors came around to help search for her only to find her hanging beside the house”. The elderly woman said

The police were invited to carry out some investigation and carry away the body to the mortuary.

Vanguard News Nigeria

