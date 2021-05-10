10 suspected Boko Haram militants arrested in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 10 suspected Boko Haram militants were reportedly arrested by troops of the Nigerian Army in Kano.

It was gathered that the troops arrested the persons when they stormed Filin Lazio in Hotoro area of Kano metropolis on Saturday evening and raided a mosque and some houses.

Sources in the area revealed that the raid exercise was carried out while the Muslim faithful were breaking their Ramadan fast and that which send fears down the spine of the residents.

It was gathered that the mosque belongs to some Borno men that fled the troubled northeast due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

The troops, it was gathered, also took away some unidentified items from the surroundings of the mosque.

When contacted, the Army spokesperson, Captain Irabor promised to get back to newsmen by Sunday.

