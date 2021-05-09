10 feared dead as yet to be identified outbreak hits Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

At least 10 persons were feared dead following an outbreak yet to be identified but suspected to be Cholera outbreak which hits Koya village in Minjibir Local Government Area of Kano State.

Vanguard gathered that over 50 other persons were currently hospitalised at the Minjibir hospital for medical attentions.

The Information Officer of the area, Tasiu Yahaya Dadinduniya, confirmed the development to Vanguard on Sunday.

Dadinduniya said the first victim and head of a household who came down with vomiting and diarrhea died after about 15 minutes.

According to him, “Last Friday, we recorded an outbreak yet to be identified but suspected to be Cholera outbreak in Koya village, Minjibir LGA.

”It happened after the break of Muslim fasting when a head of a household came down with vomiting and diarrhea which didn’t last more than 15 minutes and he died.

“So far, about 10 persons have lost their lives. Over 50 others were hospitalized at the Minjibir hospital.

“The Village Head, Alhaji Ahmad Maikwai Koya said they are yet to ascertain the main cause of the outbreak although health officials have visited the area.

“The Local Government Chairman, Saleh Ado Minjibir has extended hands of support to the persons as he has swiftly provided drugs and medical care for the patients who were separated in a camp for treatment,” Dadinduniya however stated.

Other sources revealed that similar encounter was recorded around Gezawa and Gabassawa area of the state where about 20 were affected and hospitalized.

When contacted for confirmation, the Kano State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, responded to neither the call nor message sent to his mobile phone.

Vanguard News Nigeria

