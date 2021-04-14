Zylus Group unveils Lekki Pride Housing project

Kindly Share This Story:

Zylus Group International has officially announced the commissioning of its new real estate project called Lekki pride, which would comprise of luxurious smart and affordable homes.The real estate firm during the unveiling at weekend, in Lagos disclosed that the initiative was birth from the organizations dedication towards contributing its own quota in order to solve the housing deficit problem of the country.

According to the Group Managing Director, Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye the housing development initiative is the first of its kind within the Lekki axis, as the building would have features such as electric key cards ad finger print locks.

He said, “The structures would consist of two bedrooms terrace with BQ, four bedroom terrace with BQ, semi detached and apartments, which would makeup three structures of building within the estate.

“In addition, as apart of efforts to ensure the estate is entirely secure we would also incorporate CCTV cameras, GSM access control, top notch security personals as well as electric wired fences.”

Olatujoye whilst commenting on the cars Zylus Group International awarded marketers who had performed excellently over the year in view explained: “We have given seven cars in total to all our sales personals that have performed tremendously because they have contributed greatly to the progress and sustainability of the organisation.”

On his part, Zylus Group International, Project Manager, Engineer Williams Popoola said, “The Lekki Pride initiative is designed to provide customers with comfort as it is positioned at a great habitat, within the Lekki axis. “Also, the buildings would be developed within twelve weeks. ”

Meanwhile, Mrs Sarah Osayande a realtor at Zylus Group International expressed her gratitude towards the company for awarding her a brand new car as a result of her excellence performance as a marketer for the organisation.

She explained that the compensation would help motivate her and her colleagues strive towards achieving more at the company.

Vanguard News Nigeria

