You’ll have nothing to worry about, if you’re upright, Group tells Gov. Wike

The Movement for the Survival of the Ijaw Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND), says Governor Nyesom Wike will have nothing to worry about if he is upright, transparent and unbiased.

The National Secretary of MOSIEND, Amain Winston-Cottrell, while speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday, said that Gov. Wike would not face any issue if he is clean after May 29, 2023.

He advised the Rivers governor not to entertain fear against imaginary or presumptuous political forces to victimise him after leaving office.

“The Rivers Governor has nothing to worry about so long as he remains upright, prudent, transparent and unbiased in his stewardship of the oil rich state.

“Wike’s courage and boldness in speaking the truth to power on crucial national developments should not be a reason for his critics and detractors to hatch an evil plot against him when he eventually leaves office.

“We encourage the governor to remain resolute and firm in the laudable political ideologies he subscribes to because no ill intention against him shall prevail,” he said.

According to Winston-Cottrell, it is not possible for anyone to occupy the exalted office of a governor for eight years without having a score or two to settle with one person or a group of persons.

“These things are normal in leadership, particularly in our peculiar political environment.

“It’s even more prevalent in an heterogeneous state such as Rivers, with diverse ethno political and economic interest,” he added.

The MOSIEND’s scribe reminded Gov. Wike who has two more years left to do what is right, by giving critical attention to other areas of the state’s developmental needs, aside road constructions.

“Road construction, which is the major selling point of his administration, is commendable but other areas have suffered a huge setback and needs his prompt and timely intervention.

“For instance, the governor needs to also give priority attention to critical areas of development such as empowerment, unemployment, insecurity, healthcare delivery and social security.

“The subtle strangulation of hitherto functional agencies and programmes in Rivers such as RSSDA, TIMARIV, Land and waterway security surveillance and Amnesty Programme for repentant cultists is regrettable,” he said.

Winston-Cottrell, however, advised Gov. Wike to run an inclusive government in the state and also resist the temptation of imposing a successor on Rivers people in 2023.

He urged Wike to allow Rivers people choose their governor in 2023 through the ballot. (NAN)

