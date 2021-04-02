Yobe gov orders reopening of schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

YOBE State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered the reopening of boarding schools closed over recent abduction of students.

The reopening of schools in the state was made, Wednesday, at the Security Council Meeting held in Damaturu, the state capital.

According to him, the reopening was to enable students and teacher to complete the 2020/21 lost academic session. Buni, who was represented by his Deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, said the schools were shut on February 28, 2021 following the abduction of over 1,000 students in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna and Niger states.

He said: “The reopening of shut schools followed the review of security situation by security agencies and stakeholders in the state,” adding that the state government has taken adequate measures to protect people’s lives and property, including all schools across the state.

While briefing journalist on schools reopening, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Dr. Mohammed Idris said: “The bandits have been targeting educational institutions with the abduction of students in boarding schools. The security agencies are to protect the schools with support and cooperation of school management, parents and guardians among others.”

The special adviser on security matters, Brig-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (retd), said that the bandits are frustrating the pursuance of Western education, noting that the security agencies are committed to their responsibilities of protecting people’s lives and property, despite the security challenges.

Vanguard News Nigeria

