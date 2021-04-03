Yinka Odumakin’s death: Yoruba race has lost enigma in pursuit of just society – Akeredolu

Kindly Share This Story:

He was a nationalist, gave his all

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society by the death of spokesperson of the Afenifere group, Yinka Odumakin.

Akeredolu also described the late Odumakin as a nationalist who gave his all.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Ondo state information and Orientation commissioner , Hon Donald Ojogo in Akure.

The statement reads: “lt saddens us as Government and people of Ondo State to be faced with the reality of the demise of Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin.

“It is heart-aching; it’s one death with many losses to our people.

“He was a true Nationalist who placed Yoruba Race on a pedestal of honour and high regards and quite fearlessly, gave all in his passion-filled struggle for a virile and peaceful Nigeria with fairness, justice, equity and freedom as his beacons.

“His roles in the enthronement of popular democracy as well as his fiery advocacy for the Rule of Law remains undoubtedly legendary.

“We recall his fiery beginning in the struggle as the Publicity Secretary of Obafemi Awolowo University student Union where he discharged his duties creditably.

“He represented a memorable era having participated actively in the passion and action for a better Nigeria in his lifetime.

“Those left behind will find great inspiration in Yinka’s legacies to continue with the struggle.

“To his immediate family, Yinka created an irreplaceable vacuum; he indeed left an open wound of scary spots for his colleagues with whom shared moments were always with eyes on a United Nigeria of Justice for all.

“Even those who had reasons to disagree with Yinka on issues will feel the absence of intellectual engagements. Countless losses, indeed.

“Along the trajectory of the path to service, Yinka defied his age, incurably in quest for knowledge and more wisdom from older generations to enrich and equip himself. The entire Yoruba race has lost an enigma in pursuit of a just society.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN on behalf of his family, Government and the good people of Ondo State, expresses his deep and heartfelt condolences to Yinka’s wife, Joe, family, friends, associates and acquaintances over this untimely death. This is a personal loss.

“Our collective strength remains the unshakable faith in God to Whom we are all indebted. He giveth and taketh; His actions, inactions only confirm and give credence to His infallibility. He is the Unquestionable.

Akeredolu added that “Thus, notwithstanding the pains, ours is to pray that our departed brother, colleague and associate finds comfort in the bosom of his creator until the resurrection day.”

