Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 10 series in Nigeria

Xiaomi has announced its updated mid-range level smartphones, the Redmi Note 10 series. The brand introduced the new series which consists of four models: the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G and the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

As the Goldilocks model of the series, the Redmi Note 10 represents the ideal mobile experience Xiaomi hopes to bring to the masses. The phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED DotDisplay. The display offers FHD+ resolution, with 20:9 aspect ratio, and dual speakers. Inside is an entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 chipset (a 2021 release, without the performance of a Snapdragon 888).

It also packs a quad rear camera configuration led by a 48MP main lens, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. Together with a built-in Night Mode (improved) and time-lapse features, the phone covers just about every common shooting scenario, save for optical telephoto imaging. As an everyday driver, the phone comes with IP53 water resistance.

“As the name implies, the Redmi Note 10 Pro offers everything that the regular version above already has, but more”, Mr. Somoye Habeeb, the Marketing Director Xiaomi said.

“For starters, it has a bigger display at 6.67-inch at the same resolution and aspect ratio but it also packs in 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Put together, the Pro variant would be palatable to both gamers and video-watchers.

“Instead of Corning Gorilla Glass 3, the Pro variant uses Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. It’s expectedly IP53 water-resistant, too.

“Even the chipset comes with a slight upgrade. The Redmi Note 10 Pro’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G mobile platform is just half a step away from the chipset brand’s mid-range offering, but it’s still a more powerful variant next to the SD678 on the regular model.

“The quad rear cameras are slightly more capable too. The main lens is a 108MP shooter instead, with 9-in-1 pixel-binning (likely a Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor since the sensor size and capabilities tally). There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP telemacro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Unlike the regular variant, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has telephoto shooting covered under its telemacro lens.

“The 108MP shooter isn’t just there for show – the choice of sensor allows Xiaomi to offer dual-native ISO, high dynamic range, and Night Mode 2.0 powered by RAW multi-frame algorithm for low-light use. Time-lapse video recording is available in Pro and Telemacro modes. Photo-taking frills include Photo Clones, Video Clones, Dual Video, and Long Exposure, Somoye said.

While the 33W fast-charging remains the same, the Redmi Note 10 Pro has a slightly bigger battery at 5,020mAh. Another feature is NFC, which the regular version doesn’t have.

Both Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro use a USB Type-C port, are 4G/LTE devices, and have its iconic multi-purpose IR blaster. Both also have dual speakers and a 3.5mm audio port to cover your listening needs.

The Redmi Note 10 comes in 6GB RAM+128GB storage, 4GB RAM+128GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. Users have a choice between Onyx Gray, Pebble White, and Lake Green.

Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in 8GB RAM+128GB storage, 6GB+128GB storage and 4GB+64GB storage. It’s available in Onyx Gray, Glacier blue, and Gradient Bronze.

Sales begin on 7 April 2021.

Vanguard News Nigeria

