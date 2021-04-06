Why CCT Chair, Justice Umar should resign — CSO

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, Tuesday, called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, Justice Danladi Umar, over alleged assault of a private guard at one of the plazas in Abuja.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard, the Founder, OLF, Patriot Patrick Eholor, explained why Justice Umar should apologize and resign for his own honour and respect for the institution.

Eholor said: “For Justice Umar, I have not met but I have heard about his good side and bad side, I think that day was probably one of his worse days, I think that public officials should respect their institutions as a Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, he has a lot power in his hands.

“Like I always say ‘If you cannot trust the messenger, you can’t trust his message’, for now he is our messenger but we can no longer trust his message again. Having said that, the poor innocent boy that was assaulted and subdued in that video that went viral he was already on his knee in the presence of police officers who are supposed to be law enforcement officers descended on that boy and beat him mercilessly that is why I took the case upon myself as the President of One Love Foundation like I have always done in other cases.

“I reached out to my lawyers and the assaulted boy’s constituency so they can read that right out on the floor of the National Assembly.

“As a law officer Umar supposed to be but now he is a law breaker. I thought Umar was a gentleman, he is to apologize to Nigerians and resign his appointment and if he doesn’t do that we will force him to resign because it is a disservice to the nation and institution to continue to preside over any other matter.

“I think it is a matter of interest and the world is watching us. We should set a better example and precedence for none of these things can happen in future.

He meanwhile, called on Umar to explain to the world why he decided to disrespect those Nigerians who trusted him and whom he represents.

“I also think his family has suffered some humiliation. He supposed to be a gentleman to apologize to his wife, family and friends because what he did was wrong and perhaps he can go for anger management, and with that we can rehabilitate him again, maybe in future we can still accept him back to the society but for now I think it is going to be a disservice to represent any institution”, he added.

However, the OLF boss recommended that the National Judicial Council, NJC, should conduct thorough background checks on any nominee to be appointed justice following the alleged misconduct of the CCT.

On what his Foundation has done to intervene in other assaults meted out by public officers on helpless Nigerians at different times he said, “We have come out in the media and stood by victims.

“Like a Senator who assaulted a lady in a sex toy shop in Abuja, and we were the ones who pressurized him and he came out to apologize, and we also told his constituency to recall him.

“One Love Foundation has also been to higher institutions to tell lecturers that you cannot demand sex for a grade. We represent the interest of the ordinary men and women in this country.

On his advice to those holding public positions over their conduct when they come in contact with other Nigerians, he said, “Those we voted for to represent our constituencies is not to go with a battalion of policemen and soldiers, and also hey should know they are not the best qualified, most educated it was by the grace of God.

“We collectively gave them our mandate to them as responsibility and should hold it in high esteem by respecting the institution and right of those who have elected you to represent their interest.

“Whether in the Nigeria Police Force, for example, they are very hostile to Nigerians, and the Nigerian Military who supposed to defend the sovereignty of the nation and not to beat your citizens with a horsewhip. The police, you should conduct yourself very well so the world can respect you and as citizens can respect you also.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

