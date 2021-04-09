Why Buhari holds Jonathan in high esteem — Sylva

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says FG is constructing a road to Otuoke, Jonathan’s community

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, says President Muhammadu Buhari has high regard for former President Goodluck Jonathan, particularly the manner the latter willingly allowing a peaceful transition of power.

Sylva stated this while addressing Jonathan’s kinsmen including chiefs, women and youths who came out to welcome him as host communities during an inspection visit to the Nigeria Oil & Gas Park Scheme, NOGAPS, project site located in Emeyal Community in Ogbia Local Government Area.

The HMSPR who commended the people for their peaceful attributes disclosed that the Federal government was constructing the Soku Road to connect Otuoke and other parts of the state assured the people that with peace a lot of investments including the Oloibiri Museum will come to them.

The HMSPR who is also a former governor of the state, and hailed from the same Bayelsa East Senatorial District with the former president, said: “The hope is that this place when completed will create over 2000 jobs and you can imagine if only this place can create 2000 jobs quality jobs around here so many of our young people would have been employed.

“I will not conclude without thanking the community for all the support they have been giving to the companies that are working here because it is important that communities must allow companies to work in their areas, If these communities were not peaceful am sure they wouldn’t have progressed this quickly so I thank you very much.

“Ogbia has always been known as a peaceful local government please keep it up because it is a peace that will bring development to you apart from this project a lot of other projects are coming the much talked about Oloibiri Museum is also going to commence very soon in Ogbia, so a lot of opportunities will be created in Ogbia, a lot of jobs.

“The president specifically loves the Ogbia people and that I can tell you for free because Goodluck Jonathan who was the former president of Nigeria willingly allowed one of the most peaceful transitions in Nigeria, so you can see that one of the roads that are built-in Nigeria such road is in Ogbia territory leading to the community of Goodluck Jonathan. What I will say is that Ogbia must keep this peace Because I can assure you that with peace a lot of investment will come to you.”

In his speech, the Executive Secretary of State NCDMB, Simbi Wabote the Soku Road provide the desired access to the manufacturing park where people can manufacture and evacuate their manufactured products from the NOPGAS industrial park.

