Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Who is Usman Alkali Baba, acting IGP?

On 4:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Breaking: Buhari appoints Usman Alkali Baba as new IGPThe Acting IGP was born on 1st March, 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe State. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police on 15th March, 1988.

He was until his appointment a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

He holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

READ ALSO: Abia Police Station Attack: Police arrest 8, recover arms

He obtained a BA (ED) Political Science from Bayero University, Kano in 1985.

He has a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) obtained from University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997.

In his curriculum vitae, he said that his policing vision is, “To enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of a motivational and credible leadership driven by professional knowledge, ethics, emotional intelligence tools, and strategic planning and operational models that are directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens, consent, trust, and rule of law.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!