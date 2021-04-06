Who is Usman Alkali Baba, acting IGP?

Kindly Share This Story:

The Acting IGP was born on 1st March, 1963 in Gaidam, Yobe State. He enlisted in the Nigeria Police on 15th March, 1988.

He was until his appointment a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

He holds a Teacher’s Grade II Certificate (TC II) from Teachers College, Potiskum, Yobe State in 1980.

He obtained a BA (ED) Political Science from Bayero University, Kano in 1985.

He has a Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) obtained from University of Maiduguri, Borno State in 1997.

In his curriculum vitae, he said that his policing vision is, “To enhance police primacy in Nigeria through the provision of a motivational and credible leadership driven by professional knowledge, ethics, emotional intelligence tools, and strategic planning and operational models that are directed at stabilizing internal security and modernizing police operations, facilities and standards within the framework of citizens, consent, trust, and rule of law.”

