What I cannot step out without — Ini Edo

By Ayo Onikoyi

Stunningly beautiful and alluring actress, Ini Edo has revealed what she cannot step out without. She said that no matter what happens, she can’t step out of her house without applying her lipstick

In a brief chat with Potpourri she spoke a bit on fashion, “My most valuable fashion accessory is lip gloss and lipstick, and my favourite colour of that is red, while I can never be caught wearing black lipstick. I can’t step out without wearing a lipstick”.

On how long it takes her to get ready for events, she enthused, “It depends. Sometimes, it takes about an hour or two.”

Ini Edo (born 23 April 1982) began her film career in 2000 and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut.

She was the second runner-up of the maiden edition of Vanguard’s Sexiest in Nollywood behind Genevieve Nnaji who was the winner and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde who was the first runner-up.

Vanguard News Nigeria

