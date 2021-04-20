We won’t compromise standard – EKSU VC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof. Edward Olanipekun, says the institution will continue to uphold the National Universities Commission’s requirements in all its academic programmes.

Olanipekun stated this while receiving the NUC re-accreditation team for the university’s Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

He assured the NUC team of the cooperation of the institution’s management during the re-accreditation exercise.

The vice-chancellor also commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who is the Visitor to the university, for the resuscitation of the College of Medicine, which had long been abandoned.

According to him, the college is now being adequately funded, with the required manpower.

In his remarks, the NUC team leader, Prof. Samuel Asala, said that the exercise was not to witch-hunt, but a yardstick to measure improvement for quality assurance.

