Breaking News
Translate

We won’t compromise standard – EKSU VC

On 5:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice-Chancellor of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Prof. Edward Olanipekun, says the institution will continue to uphold the National Universities Commission’s requirements in all its academic programmes.

Olanipekun stated this while receiving the NUC re-accreditation team for the university’s Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, on Monday in Ado-Ekiti.

He assured the NUC team of the cooperation of the institution’s management during the re-accreditation exercise.

The vice-chancellor also commended Gov. Kayode Fayemi, who is the Visitor to the university, for the resuscitation of the College of Medicine, which had long been abandoned.

READ ALSO: Police kill 3 bandits terrorizing Kankara axis in Katsina

According to him, the college is now being adequately funded, with the required manpower.

In his remarks, the NUC team leader, Prof. Samuel Asala, said that the exercise was not to witch-hunt, but a yardstick to measure improvement for quality assurance.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!