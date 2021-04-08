We didn’t condemn IGP’s appointment – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide, has distanced itself from a report fingering it of condemning the recent appointment of the new Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Alkali Baba.

In a statement sent to newsmen by Ambassador Obizoba Chiemelu Tony, Director General Strategic Planning and Implementations, the Igbo apex socio-cultural group, averred that it would never oppose the dictates of the Federal government, noting that it would stand with FG in ensuring peace, unity, growth and development of Nigeria.

Read the statement below:

“Our attention has been drawn to an online media report that certain person purportedly speaking for Ohanaeze Ndigbo reacted on behalf of the group with condemnation of the appointment Tuesday April 6, 2021 of Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba, by President Muhammadu Buhari, as the new Acting Inspector General of Police.

We make bold to inform the general public that, as far as the only constitutionally recognized Igbo socio-cultural organization and apex body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly Wordwide is concerned, there has been no such reaction and, if there could be one, it would rather be in appreciating the president for his timely intervention saving the South East region from being turned to theatre of war by a group already proscribed and declared terrorist group by a court of competent jurisdiction in the country.

We therefore call on all Nigerians, especially our fellow tribes, the Hausa-Fulani, Yoruba peoples of our great country to disregard the unfortunate reaction.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, rather than being anti-progress, will continue to stand with whatever effort Federal Government of Nigeria is making towards the security, peace, unity and development of the country. We are ready to work with other tribes in ensuring the success and growth of Nigeria.

For Igbo to be given a vantage position in the administration of Nigeria, it will come naturally by our patriotic participation and so we cannot do otherwise.”

