Waste mgt: Sanwo-Olu creates 30,000 LAWMA jobs for residents in 2yrs

…As Lagos generates over 14,000 metric tonnes of waste per day

…Commences waste recycling system

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has provided employment to over 30,000 residents in the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, to boost waste management in the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello, in the company of Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage Services, Mr Joe Igbokwe, disclosed this on Thursday, during the year 2021 ministerial press briefing as part of activities to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor, Sanwo-Olu administration, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Bello, however, affirmed that the present administration has stabilised and restored confidence to the environment sector.

According to him: “LAWMA, during the period under review and due to the magnanimity of Mr Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has provided employment to over 30,000 residents and successfully increased the number of trips completed daily at the landfill from 357 to 850 on the average.

“We have witnessed the growth of Public Sector Participants, PSPs, from 350 to 437 (87 new PSP companies). The period has also seen the acquisition of 210 new compactors by the PSPs who have also employed over 8,200 people.

“There is also a potential of 6000 new jobs in recycling but currently averaging 4000 for both formal and informal.

“950 employees have been hired under our Waste Monitoring and Policing and another 350 are engaged as Street Captains.

“Other categories of people offered job opportunities are 300 Marine Waste employees, 14,010 Street Sweepers and another 3,500 under the HighWay Managers. LAWMA has also installed a Medical/Healthcare Waste Treatment Plant at Agege Transfer Loading Station.”

He stressed that in line with the THEMES Agenda, waste generation and disposal processes have been reinvigorated through circular waste recycling.

Bello explained that the process will reduce the amount of waste generated and transported to the landfills sites which are getting filled up already.

He said that the ministry has constructed a recycling bank within the Ministry of Environment complex and has also been promoting the establishment of recycling banks in the government built estates across the state.

Bello said as part of the climate change mitigation efforts of the present administration, many new parks and gardens have been created while landscaping and beautification of new sites have continued.

He added that LASPARK is also partnering the private sector with it adopt a Park Policy through which the OPS are encouraged to adopt and brand sites, parks and gardens.

Bello said further that the agency also commissioned a mini effluent treatment plant used to treat wastewater and has recorded a remarkable achievement in the fight against noise pollution from social clubs and religious organizations.

He emphasised that Lagos has moved from the notoriety of a flood-ravaged coastal city to one with clean, dredged and free-flowing drainage channels all year round.

Bello said contracts were awarded for construction of new drainage channels in 47 strategic locations in the state, with work at 12 locations 100 per cent completed, 17 at above 80 per cent and 18 at above 50 per cent completion.

“Under the maintenance and dredging of Primary Channels Programme, a total of 42 Primary Channels cleaning and dredging contracts were awarded across the state, ” Bello stated.

He said another 192 Secondary Collectors drains spread across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state have been cleaned up.

Bello informed that to promote the safe and healthy living of the citizenry and with massive support from the World Bank, 6 Air Quality Control Monitoring Stations were commissioned in six locations across the state.

“The EFAG Gang has carried out routine maintenance, cleaning and emergency deflooding interventions on approximately 307 km length of both Tertiary and Secondary Drains all over the state in the last one year” he disclosed.

Bello reports that 1663 contravening structures were identified in some Local Government monitored for contravention of drainage alignments and setbacks while removal has commenced with about 84 per cent completion.

He said as part of Covid-19 containment measures, the ministry intensified the disinfecting of schools, public institutions and highways regularly.

Bello said that the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) arrested 2,858 people comprising illegal traders, hawkers, highway crossing defaulters, environmental polluters and cart pushers out of which 294 persons were prosecuted according to the State Environmental Laws.

To improve on the supply of portable healthy water to the citizens, Bello said that the state through the Lagos Water Corporation has recorded 85 per cent completion at the ongoing construction of 70MGD (Million Gallons per Day) Adiyan II Water plant.

He said negotiation has been completed with Ogun State Government on the ceding of Right of Way for Reticulation/laying of pipes for the Adiyan Phase II project, adding that laying of pipes have commenced.

Also speaking, LAWMA Managing Director, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, said the waste being generated by residents have risen from 12,000

tonnes per day to 14,000 due to the increasing population in the state.

According to Odumboni, the 14, 000 metric tonnes of waste per day were those evacuated by LAWMA, excluding those at various illegal dumpsites.

