VIDEO: Southeast Ebubeagu makes first public appearance two weeks after establishment

By Arogbonlo Israel

Following the recent announcement of the Southeast regional Vigilante group, Ebubeagu, the security outfit has made its first public outing in Ebonyi.

Recall the five governors of the Southeast region, on Sunday, April 11, launched Ebubeagu regional security to fight terrorism in the zone.

The Chairman Southeast governors forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, disclosed this to newsmen at the Imo government house, along side with other Southeast governors.

According to him, the regional security would be the joint Vigilante from Southeast with their headquarters in Enugu.

As seen through a video shown by the AIT on Wednesday, April 28, the group made up of about 6 young men was seen filing out in front of the government house, Ebonyi in their full uniforms.

While zooming in, an emblem of a tiger which is the totem of the group and which also represents, the name of the group – Ebubeagu is seen designed on the breast and arms of the uniforms.

During the time the outfit was supposed to the launched, the outlawed group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had already launched their own security group, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, which has been accused of causing mayhem in the region in recent days.

In the space of 2 months, over 6 police stations have been attacked and burnt down, and some security personnel killed in Imo state and the surrounding states.

The house of the IMO state Governor has also been torched.

Recently, the palace of a traditional ruler in Anambra was also attacked by gunmen allegedly said to be ESN members.

However, the group had since denied being part of the attacks.

While speaking on the formation of this Ebubeagu group, the Igbo Congress in the diaspora had also, spoken against the group urging the southeast governors to adopt the ESN and work with them.

Feelers also have it that majority of the southeastern residents have also asked for the legalization of the ESN as they have what it takes to exterminate criminality banditry in the region.

With the launch of the Vigilante group, it appears the Ebubeagu security outfit is here to stay after all.

Watch video of the Ebubeagu making its first public appearance below;

Men of the newly formed South east security outfit code named “Ebube agu” make first public appearance at Ebonyi state government house. #AITNews CCTV pic.twitter.com/9I0NqPjDpb — AIT (@AIT_Online) April 28, 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

