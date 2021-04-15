Usurpation of office: Obey NBTE’s directive, SSANIP tells Yabatech Rector

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics, SSANIP, has called on the Rector, Yaba College of Technology Yabatech, Engineer Obafemi Omokungbe, to obey the directive of the National Board for Technical Education, NBTE, on the appointment of persons into some offices in the school.

The SSANIP Chairman, Mr Kayode Adekunle Samuel, who said this in a chat with our corespodent, also appealed to the incoming Chairman of the Governing Council of the institution, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to use his good offices to look into the matter and call the Rector to order.

Samuel, who said it was against extant laws and rules to appoint teaching staff to head some agencies reserved for non-teaching staff to head, said not doing the right thing would lead to industrial disharmony in the polytechnic.

He listed agencies where wrong appointments have been made to include the Director, CITM, the Director, Works and Services, the Director, Physical Planning Unit, the Director, Consult and the Head of Fire Services. “The appointments are clearly against the provisions of the Federal Polytechnics (Amendment) Act 2019, the Scheme of Service, the Public Service Rule 2008 among others. The Public Service Rule 2008 rule 020506 prohibits the posting of officers outside their professional cadres.

“The Revised Scheme of Service 2013 by the NBTE for polytechnics and other similar institutions does not allow that too. The Rector should do the needful. After we wrote a petition to the NBTE on the matter, the NBTE wrote the Rector to correct the anomalies, but he has not done that.

“We call on the incoming Chairman of the Governing Council, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, who was returned for another term to ensure justice in this matter. No matter how long an injustice has lasted, it can be corrected. “Federal Polytechnics that complied with the extant rules in filling such positions include the ones in Ado-Ekiti, Bauchi, Offa, Mubi, Bida among others. We don’t know why that of Yabatech is different,” he said.

Recall that the union had served a two-week ultimatum on the management of Yabatech to redress the situation. The Rector called for a meeting on the matter but it did not yield any positive results and the union is set for a showdown on the matter.

