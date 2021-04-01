Updated: Police arrest one as CP beefs up security around Soludo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

Following yesterday’s gunmen attack during a town hall meeting at Isuofia in Aguata local government area of Anambra State in which three police orderlies of the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo were killed, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Monday Kuryas has led a crack of police to the area for an on the spit assessment of the situation.

One person has already been arrested in connection with the incident.

The attack took place at the venue of a stakeholders/ community meeting at Isuofia Civic Centre, which came under attack at about 6. 30 pm by a yet to be identified armed men.

In a statement few minutes ago, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in the state, Mr. Ikenga Ntochukwu said the assailants were resisted by security operatives present at the event, adding however, that in the ensuing gun duel, three policemen sustained severe injuries and were later confirmed dead in the hospital.

Their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary. The PPRO said: “Following the incident, the attackers abducted Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, Commissioner of Public and Utilities in Anambra State. Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the act.

“The police operatives led by the Command CP, visited the scene and also visited the former CBN governor to reinforce the security in his house and the community entirely.

“The CP, while condemning the act, commiserates with the family and friends of the officers who paid the supreme price, has ordered the immediate launch of a tacit investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incidence, as well as bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.”

Meanwhile, Soludo has thanked the Police Commissioner and his team for the quick response.

Vanguard News Nigeria

